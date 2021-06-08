BMO Capital Markets Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18. BRP has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

