BMO Capital Markets Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$113.44.

TSE:DOO opened at C$92.54 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of C$47.00 and a one year high of C$119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.18.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.9572611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

