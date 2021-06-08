B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.31. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

