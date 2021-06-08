Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $16.78. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 13,397 shares traded.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.