Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $123,282.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00005314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00072978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00994687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.38 or 0.09661360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars.

