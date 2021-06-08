BLAST Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $25,700.03 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009132 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.