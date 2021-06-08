BLAST (BLAST) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 66.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. BLAST has a market cap of $28,832.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009386 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

