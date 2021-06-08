BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Zillow Group worth $381,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 612.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 715.04, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.