BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MaxLinear worth $376,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,753 shares of company stock worth $5,905,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

