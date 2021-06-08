BlackRock Inc. Has $367.55 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $367,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

