BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of ManTech International worth $396,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANT stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

