Bitcoin Private Trading 16% Lower This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1,716.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00394062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00243049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00154669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.