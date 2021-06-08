Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops One Day Volume of $85,378.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $183,665.86 and approximately $85,378.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

