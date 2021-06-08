BitBall Trading Up 177.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 177.7% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,715.33 or 0.99894018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

