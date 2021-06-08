BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 159,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,281 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 221,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,755. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

