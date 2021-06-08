Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $259.00 to $400.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 57,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,108 shares.The stock last traded at $391.00 and had previously closed at $395.85.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.34.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

