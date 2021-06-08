BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.82. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCardia by 36.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

