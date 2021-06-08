BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Down 0.7%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

