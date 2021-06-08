Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,886. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

