Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 265,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,025,676. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

