Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $10.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 273.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $152.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,879. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.