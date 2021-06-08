Bickling Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.79. 478,458 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

