Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,817 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.10. 57,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

