Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $822,484.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00275283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00232564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.01125876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.93 or 0.99808898 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,484,956 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

