Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 19,951 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 51 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $6,208.74.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $118.22. 1,534,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

