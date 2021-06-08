Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.70 ($44.35).

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €56.00 ($65.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52 week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.02 million and a P/E ratio of -116.42.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

