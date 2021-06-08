Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

