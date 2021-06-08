Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $16,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.66, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.