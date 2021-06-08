Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

