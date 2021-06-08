Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

