Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 333.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of ALE opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

