Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 204.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

FCF opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

