Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hologic by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

