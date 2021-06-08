BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

