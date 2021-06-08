BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $125,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

