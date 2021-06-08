Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $59.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.95 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

