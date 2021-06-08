Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDRFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $24.77 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

