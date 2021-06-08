Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.13 ($111.92).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €95.89 ($112.81) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

