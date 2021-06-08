Barings LLC Sells 33 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,323.26 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,425.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

