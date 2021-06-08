Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Barings LLC cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 84,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

