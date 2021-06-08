Barings LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

