Barings LLC Invests $240,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,053,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $198.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.26.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

