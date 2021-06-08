Barings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $416.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

