Barings LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $302.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

