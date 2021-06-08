Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

OTCMKTS BRFH traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.32. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

