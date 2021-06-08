Barclays Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $230.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.38. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

