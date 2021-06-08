Barclays Boosts Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 440

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON SHB traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 623 ($8.14). 190,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.