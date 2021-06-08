Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,345 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

