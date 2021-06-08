Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,581 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

