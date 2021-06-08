Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,390 shares of company stock worth $6,207,755 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

